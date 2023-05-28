Continuum Advisory LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

