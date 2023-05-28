Continuum Advisory LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

