Continuum Advisory LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LYB opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

