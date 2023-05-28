Continuum Advisory LLC Has $408,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

