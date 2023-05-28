Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 309,179 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 429,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 85,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

