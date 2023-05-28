Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

PBJ opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $321.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

