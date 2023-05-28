Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $325,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

MDYV opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.