Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

