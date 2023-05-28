Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.