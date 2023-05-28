Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

PKW stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $933.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

