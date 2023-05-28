Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after buying an additional 3,553,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,877,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,116,000 after buying an additional 1,858,692 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after buying an additional 1,824,306 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

EPD stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.