Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,249 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,968,000 after buying an additional 417,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $203.63 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.01 and a 200 day moving average of $199.88. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

