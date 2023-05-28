Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,989 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.