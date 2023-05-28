Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,166 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

