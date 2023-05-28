Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 6,218 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

