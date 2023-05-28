Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.