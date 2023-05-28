Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

