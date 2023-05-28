Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,069,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $82.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

