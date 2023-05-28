Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 189 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $444.73 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.63.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.