Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 54,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Up 6.2 %

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

