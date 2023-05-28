Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 329 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of LH opened at $215.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.64. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

