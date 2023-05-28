Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 4,853 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $224,000.

BKLN stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

