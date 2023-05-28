Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $819.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

