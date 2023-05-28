Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,805,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,437,000 after acquiring an additional 875,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after buying an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,022,000 after purchasing an additional 654,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 371,659 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $74.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

