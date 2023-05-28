Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

