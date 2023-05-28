Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

