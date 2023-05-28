ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of ContraFect from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Trading Down 3.4 %

CFRX opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $363.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.