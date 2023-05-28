Contrasting argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for argenx and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 1 17 0 2.94 Fate Therapeutics 2 15 5 0 2.14

argenx presently has a consensus price target of $454.24, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.24, suggesting a potential upside of 216.48%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $445.27 million 50.26 -$709.59 million ($9.29) -43.27 Fate Therapeutics $96.30 million 5.24 -$281.72 million ($2.42) -2.12

This table compares argenx and Fate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fate Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

argenx has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -79.45% -35.36% -32.04% Fate Therapeutics -171.64% -45.62% -32.49%

Summary

argenx beats Fate Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. It evaluates efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

