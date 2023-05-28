Contrasting Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.7%. Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ecopetrol pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comstock Resources pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 0 3 0 0 2.00 Comstock Resources 1 9 2 0 2.08

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ecopetrol and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.48%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.18%. Given Comstock Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Comstock Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $165,992.08 billion 0.00 $34.77 billion $3.87 2.41 Comstock Resources $3.59 billion 0.75 $1.14 billion $5.00 1.94

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 19.92% 15.81% 5.79% Comstock Resources 39.08% 52.26% 17.72%

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Ecopetrol on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

