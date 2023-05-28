CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $166.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day moving average is $177.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

