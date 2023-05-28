Credit Suisse Group Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $140.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.