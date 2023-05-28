CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
CRH Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $48.81 on Friday. CRH has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $52.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CRH by 51.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in CRH by 190.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
