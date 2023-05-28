CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CRH Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $48.81 on Friday. CRH has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $52.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Get CRH alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CRH by 51.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in CRH by 190.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.