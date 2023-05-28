Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 237,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $111.76 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.