CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

