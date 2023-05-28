CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $67.64 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

