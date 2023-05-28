Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Darden Restaurants worth $36,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.04. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

