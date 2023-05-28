Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $163.77.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

