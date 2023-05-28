Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.
Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $163.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants
In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
