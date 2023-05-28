DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Sells £81,388.85 in Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,691 ($58.35), for a total transaction of £81,388.85 ($101,229.91).
DCC Stock Performance
Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,710 ($58.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,389.38, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,737.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,539.72. DCC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,986 ($49.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,752 ($71.54).
DCC Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 127.17 ($1.58) per share. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 5,309.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
Featured Articles
