DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Sells £81,388.85 in Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCCGet Rating) insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,691 ($58.35), for a total transaction of £81,388.85 ($101,229.91).

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,710 ($58.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,389.38, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,737.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,539.72. DCC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,986 ($49.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,752 ($71.54).

DCC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 127.17 ($1.58) per share. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 5,309.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,242 ($65.20) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,510.50 ($68.54).

DCC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

