DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Sells £81,388.85 in Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,691 ($58.35), for a total transaction of £81,388.85 ($101,229.91).

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,710 ($58.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,389.38, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,737.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,539.72. DCC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,986 ($49.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,752 ($71.54).

DCC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 127.17 ($1.58) per share. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 5,309.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCC Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,242 ($65.20) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,510.50 ($68.54).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

