Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $610.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $465.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $238.43 and a 1 year high of $503.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.28%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,056,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

