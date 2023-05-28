Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,212.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 19,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,086.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,617.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

