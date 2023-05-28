Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target to $110.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.16. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

