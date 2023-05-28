DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSRLF. HSBC raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of DSRLF opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.