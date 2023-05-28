Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DGII. Westpark Capital started coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Digi International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Digi International news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,575,000 after buying an additional 384,549 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at $2,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 51,972 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.