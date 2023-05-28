DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

DBRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.01. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.91%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

