Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

RDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of RDY opened at $54.50 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

