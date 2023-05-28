DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.6 %

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

