Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $17,690,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGLE opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.