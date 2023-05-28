Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

PAAS opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after buying an additional 2,965,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,387,000 after buying an additional 1,314,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after buying an additional 237,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,576 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.23%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

