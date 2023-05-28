Edmond Warner Purchases 5,000 Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) insider Edmond Warner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($134,266.17).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Up 0.7 %

HVPE stock opened at GBX 2,180 ($27.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 143.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,075.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.72. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 1,900 ($23.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,489.02 ($30.96). The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 734.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.