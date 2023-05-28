EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Up 145.4% in May

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the April 30th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.3 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELCPF opened at $5.00 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

